Iran war, Myanmar crisis and South China Sea rifts under the spotlight in ASEAN ministerial talks

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia's top diplomats will express alarm over renewed hostilities in the Middle East when they gather in the Philippine capital Tuesday for talks to be joined by Western and Asian counterparts, including from the United States, China, Russia and the European Union.

Some of the world's most intractable conflicts, including the latest fighting in Iran, will be high in the agenda of the annual talks held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The Philippines holds the 11-nation regional bloc's chairmanship this year and is hosting the three-day talks in Manila.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are among the attendees. Ukraine's top diplomat, Andrii Sybiha, has been invited to attend a Friday ceremony commemorating a 1976 nonaggression treaty of ASEAN but is not a participant in the ASEAN meetings Lavrov and Rubio will attend.

Rubio and Lavrov have not announced any plans to meet each other or Sybiha while they are in Manila.

Iran war is among ASEAN's top concerns

ASEAN foreign ministers will first meet among themselves on Tuesday to discuss among other main concerns the hostilities between the United States and Iran that have spilled into other countries in the Middle East and sparked fears of a return to a full-blown war. They plan to issue a joint statement expressing alarm over the developments and urge both sides to resume talks, two Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press.

The fighting has again threatened shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway where roughly 20% of global oil supplies transited before the war.

Southeast Asia, a bustling region of more than 680 million people, relies heavily on Middle East oil and gas and was severely hit by the global supply and price shocks sparked by the Iran war. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency in March to ensure the availability of fuel, food and other basic goods and prevent hoarding and profiteering.

Washington’s preoccupation with the war in Iran and the diversion of its military firepower to the Middle East has sparked concerns over its focus on Asia-Pacific concerns, including China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea and against Taiwan which the Trump administration has pledged to help deter.

Rubio meeting with ASEAN and Quad envoys

Rubio’s attendance in the ASEAN meetings aimed to renew Washington’s assurances.

“The secretary’s visit advances a clear U.S. priority: a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security and prosperity for the region and for the American people,” State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in Washington.

On the ASEAN meetings’ sidelines, Rubio is expected to take part in a meeting of a bloc of nations called the Quad, which was first established in 2007 and consists of the US, India, Japan and Australia. It’s regarded as a major component of the American strategy to counter China and has been repeatedly criticized by Beijing as a US scheme to contain its growing influence.

Myanmar's civil war and the South China Sea are among regional disputes

Aside from external conflicts, the ASEAN foreign ministers have been under growing pressure to do more to help resolve the conflicts in their own region, primarily the civil war in Myanmar and the disputes in the South China Sea.

Since Myanmar's army wrested power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, more than 8,100 people have been killed in the fighting in Myanmar and nearly 22,500 remained in detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights-monitoring group.

A five-point peace plan issued by ASEAN leaders in 2021 has failed to end the violence in Myanmar, mainly due to non-compliance by its military-backed government, prompting the bloc to ban the country's leaders and foreign minister from attending its top-level meetings, including this week's meetings in Manila.

In a bid to break the impasse, ASEAN foreign ministers led by Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro met their Myanmar counterpart for the first time in five years this month in Bangkok, where they renewed calls for an easing of the violence in the war-battered country and renewed efforts to foster dialogue among all warring groups.

Lazaro, as ASEAN’s special envoy, and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met high-level representatives of ethnic armed groups from Myanmar the following day in the Thai resort city of Pattaya for consultations.

But rights groups slammed the move by the ASEAN ministers to meet Myanmar’s top diplomat, Tin Maung Swe, saying it effectively abandoned the bloc’s ban on engaging the country’s senior officials and rewarded the generals without extracting any concession.

“It was not and should not be mischaracterized as an abandonment of the five-point consensus,” Lazaro said, referring to the peace plan. “The path to peace can only be obtained through resolute diplomacy with all parties to the conflict.”

The ASEAN foreign ministers will meet Wang Yi in Manila to discuss the status of negotiations between China and the regional bloc on a proposed pact called a “code of conduct” which aims to prevent long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea from spiraling out of control.

The territorial standoffs involve China, Taiwan and ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam but confrontations in the disputed waters have particularly spiked between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in recent years.

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