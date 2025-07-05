Iran's Supreme Leader attends ceremony in first public appearance since Iran-Israel war started

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura on Saturday in his first public appearance since the Iran-Israel war started.

The absence of Khamenei suggested heavy security status for the Iranian leader, who has final say on all state matters, before possible strikes by Israel.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.