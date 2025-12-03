Israel says the "findings" returned from Gaza do not match remaining hostages

JERUSALEM — Israel said Wednesday that the “findings” returned from Gaza do not match any of the dead hostages taken during Hamas’ 2023 attack

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said forensic testing was completed and found that what was returned Tuesday by the Palestinian militants was not linked to the dead hostages.

With the remains of two hostages left in Gaza, the sides are close to wrapping up the first phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Twenty living hostages and the remains of 26 others have been returned to Israel since the ceasefire began in early October. The returns are a key part of the terms of a shaky agreement, which both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking.

The remains handed over Tuesday were found in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to Palestinian media.

