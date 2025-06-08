Israel vows to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has vowed to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that Israel wouldn't allow anyone to break its naval blockade of the Palestinian territory, which he said was aimed at preventing Hamas from importing arms.

