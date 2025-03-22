Japan host talks with China and South Korea

TOKYO — (AP) — Foreign ministers from Japan and its two neighboring Asian powers China and South Korea held a meeting Saturday to seek common ground on areas like low birth rates, natural disasters and cultural exchanges at a time of growing tensions.

The meeting on Saturday focuses on plans for a trilateral summit later this year.

The three-way meetings are an accomplishment for Japan, which has historical and territorial disputes with both China and South Korea. An earlier trilateral meeting was held in South Korea last year.

In his opening remarks, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul that their cooperation is especially important as the world faces tension and divisions.

Their cooperation in areas of common challenges will set a good model for global cooperation, he said.

They were also to discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear development, Russia’s war on Ukraine and other regional and global issues.

On Friday, the three foreign ministers met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Ishiba said Friday that cooperation among the three countries will serve their national interest and regional and global peace.

Later Saturday, delegations from Japan and China will meet separately to hold their first high-level economic dialogue since April 2019. Iwaya and Wang will also hold separate bilateral talks with Cho.

U.S. allies Japan and South Korea have rapidly improved ties, as they share mutual concerns over China’s growing threat in the region.

Tokyo and Beijing agreed in December to improve ties in spite of their differences, including disputes over a group of uninhabited islands that both claim, as well as China’s territorial disputes with other countries in the South China Sea.

