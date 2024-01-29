Kate, princess of Wales, is discharged from London hospital after abdominal surgery

LONDON — (AP) — Kensington Palace says Kate, the princess of Wales, has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

The palace says “the Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

