Kenyan civilian shot at close range by police during protests dies

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The Kenyan man who was shot at close range by a police officer during recent protests over a blogger's death in custody has died, his family said Monday.

The family spokesperson, Emily Wanjira, said Boniface Kariuki died on Monday afternoon, a day after doctors at the national referral hospital in Nairobi declared him brain-dead.

An Associated Press photographer captured the moment when the police officer shot Kariuki in the head. Kariuki held a package of face masks and appeared to be a vendor and bystander during the protests over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

That death, and the shooting of Kariuki, reignited anger in Kenya over the longstanding issue of police brutality.

Two police officers have been arrested over the shooting of Kariuki on June 17.

Six people, including three police officers, have been charged with the death of Ojwang in custody. An earlier report by police indicated that the blogger banged his head on the wall, but a pathologist’s report refuted the claims that his injuries were self-inflicted.

Human rights groups have long called for action over illegal arrests, detentions and torture of government critics in Kenya. President William Ruto has vowed to end police brutality and said no enforced disappearances would happen during his administration.

But Ruto's interior minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, last week told police to “shoot on sight” anyone who approaches police stations during protests. The order came after five police stations were torched.

Murkomen added that police should not run unless the crowd is bigger than 20 people, citing “orders from above” without giving details.

The Kenya Law Society condemned the remarks, saying it was illegal and “any unjustified use of force would be deemed a premeditated crime.”

