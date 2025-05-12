World

A Kurdish militant group decides to disband and disarm as part of a peace initiative with Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — A Kurdish militant group announced a historic decision Monday to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkey, after four decades of armed conflict.

The decision by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was announced by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. It comes days after it convened a party congress in northern Iraq.

