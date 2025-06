The Latest: After Tehran's deadly retaliatory strikes, Israel threatens more attacks on Iran

Israel warned of more attacks on Iran on Saturday after Iran's deadly retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight and into the morning. Three people were killed and dozens were wounded in Israel, after a series of blistering Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear program and its armed forces the previous day.

Israel’s assault on Friday used warplanes, as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks.

Israel said the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the U.S. government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes. It also threw talks between the United States and Iran over an atomic accord into disarray days before the two sides were set to meet Sunday.

Here's the latest:

No nuclear talks with US this weekend, signals Iran's foreign minister

Abbas Araghchi says nuclear talks with the United States would be “unjustifiable” after Israeli strikes on his country — an indication there would be no negotiations this weekend. The U.S. and Iran teams were to hold talks in Oman on Sunday.

Araghchi spoke in a phone call with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat.

Israeli airstrikes were the “result of the direct support by Washington,” he alleged, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The U.S. has said it is not part of the strikes.

The “continuation of the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. is unjustifiable in a situation where the wildness by the Zionist regime continues,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House.

Egypt's top diplomat says Israeli strikes on Iran can push the region into ‘chaos’

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty denounced Israel’s strikes on Iran as a “serious escalation” that could push the region to “a state of instability and chaos.”

Abdelatty’s comments came in phone calls with his Italian and Spanish counterparts, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iranian media report more Israeli strikes

Footage shared by an affiliate of Iran's state TV showed a fire after an Israeli strike at Zagros Khodro, a former car manufacturing plant in Borujerd.

The state-run IRNA news agency also reported an Israeli strike on Saturday around Abadan in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province. Other strikes appeared to be happening in Kermanshah near a military barracks.

Israel gives first report of wounded soldiers

The Israeli military says seven soldiers were lightly wounded on Friday night in an Iranian missile strike in central Israel.

It says they were briefly hospitalized and sent home. This is the first report of military casualties in the operation. It gave no further details on where the soldiers were located.

Iran’s supreme leader names new head of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Gen. Majid Mousavi, to replace Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.

The Guard’s aerospace division oversees Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Israel's main international airport will stay closed

The airport authority says the it will stay closed until further notice. Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv has been closed to traffic since Israel attacked Iran’s military and nuclear facilities on Friday morning and Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes at Israel.

The announcement came as Lebanon, Jordan and Syria said they were reopening their airspaces on Saturday after closing them.

The pope appeals on Israel and Iran to show responsibility and act reasonably

It was one of the strongest appeals for peace since the election in early May of the first American pontiff.

“The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated,” Pope Leo XIV said during an audience in St. Peter’s Basilica.

He stressed that “the commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue to build a lasting peace.” Leo also noted that “no one should ever threaten the existence of another.”

Israel’s defense minister says ‘Tehran will burn’ if it continues firing missiles

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued the stark warning after an assessment meeting with the army’s chief of staff.

He says Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.

Israel's military threatens more strikes on targets in Iranian capital

The Israeli military said around noon on Saturday that its fighter jets “were set to resume striking targets in Tehran.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. nuclear watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency — confirmed in a post on X that the Isfahan nuclear site in Iran was targeted several times on Friday.

“No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of now,” the agency said.

Syria also opens its airspace after the Israel-Iran deadly attacks

Syria's civil aviation authority says it's reopening the airspace on Saturday but will follow the situation in the region and take any necessary measures if needed. The airspace was closed on Friday.

National carrier Syrian Air also said it is resuming some of its flights.

Iran confirms 2 more high-ranking generals were killed in Israeli strikes

Iranian state television identified the two killed as Gen. Gholamreza Mehrabi, the deputy of intelligence for the armed forces’ general staff, and Gen. Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy of operations.

It did not say where the men were killed.

Israel’s strikes on Friday killed multiple high-ranking officers within Iran’s armed forces, including the chief of staff of the army and the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

3 injured in Jordan by unspecified falling object during Israel-Iran attacks

Three people were wounded in Jordan's northern city of Irbid when an object fell on a home, state media reported Saturday.

They were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, the Jordan News Agency said.

The report did not specify what the object was, but Iranian missiles and drones fired toward Israel flew over Jordan.

Jordanian authorities have begun an investigation, the report said.

Lebanon reopens its airspace after exchange of fire between Israel and Iran

Lebanon reopened its airspace on Saturday morning, hours after closing it due to the exchange of fire between Israel and Iran.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Works and Transport apologized to passengers whose flights were delayed, saying it had closed the airspace late Friday for the safety of travelers.

The airspace was reopened at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday.

Satellite images confirm damage to Iran's ballistic missile arsenal

Satellite images analyzed Saturday by The Associated Press began to confirm some of the damage sustained by Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal by the Israeli assault on the country.

Images from Planet Labs PBC taken Friday showed damage at two missile bases, one in Kermanshah and one in Tabriz, both in western Iran.

At Kermanshah, where the base is up against a mountainside, burns could be seen across a wide area after the attack. In Tabriz, images showed damage at multiple sites on the base.

Iran has not acknowledged the damage, though it reported on Israeli strikes in the area.

Top Sunni university condemns Israel's attack on Iran

Al-Azhar al-Sharif, the Sunni world’s foremost institution of religious learning, has condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, describing Israel as a “rogue entity.”

“The arrogance displayed by the Israeli occupation reflects the darkest form of occupation in modern history,” the Cairo-based university said in a statement early Saturday.

It called on the international community to take “urgent actions to halt the repeated violations committed by this rogue entity.”

Iran is a powerhouse of Shiite Muslims in the region and often at odds with Sunni nations.

Israeli military says it hit dozens of targets in Iran overnight

The Israeli military said it carried out overnight strikes on dozens of targets, including air defenses, in the area of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Israeli air force commander, said the strikes carried “operational and national significance.”

Israel pauses natural gas supplies to Egypt, authorities in Cairo say

Israel has paused natural gas supplies to Egypt amid its conflict with Iran, authorities in Cairo said.

The move has forced the Egyptian government to stop supplying gas to some industries, according to a Friday statement from the Ministry of Petroleum.

Some power plants that use natural gas in their operations have also reported fuel oil shortages amid peak summer demand, it said.

Egypt faces a deepening domestic gas shortfall, with a more than 7% shortage in its daily gas needs to operate its power grid.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry calls nuclear talks with US ‘meaningless’ after Israeli strikes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called further nuclear talks with the United States “meaningless” after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said.

The comments by Esmail Baghaei further threw possible talks between the two nations, initially scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, into doubt.

“The U.S. did a job that made the talks become meaningless,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. He added that Israel has passed all Iran’s red lines by committing a “criminal act” through its strikes.

However, he stopped short of saying the talks were cancelled. The Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran’s judiciary, quoted him as saying: “It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks.”

Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft

Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian aircraft on Saturday morning, its state-run media reported, signaling the Mideast kingdom believes there is no immediate danger of further attacks.

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency said the skies would reopen at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Jordan’s airspace had seen Iranian drones and missiles cross through it, with Israeli fighter jets likely engaging targets there.

The crossfire between Israel and Iran disrupted East-West travel through the Mideast, a key global aviation route.

Woman dies in missile strike in Tel Aviv, hospital says

A spokesperson for Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv said a woman was killed in an Iranian missile strike, bringing the total number of fatalities in the barrages from Iran to three.

The hospital also treated seven people who were wounded in the strike early Saturday. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said a projectile hit a building in the city.

Israel’s paramedic service says 2 people killed when missile hit central Israel

Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom says an Iranian missile struck near homes in central Israel early Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 19 others. Israel’s Fire and Rescue service said four homes were severely damaged.

UN chief calls for escalation to stop, saying ‘peace and diplomacy must prevail’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to halt their attacks on one another, while calling for diplomacy.

“Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” Guterres wrote on X on Saturday.

Iranian media reports a fire at Tehran’s airport

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting a fire at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, posting a video on X of a column of smoke and orange flames rising from what the outlet said was the airport.

A handful of minor injuries reported from second wave of Iranian missiles

Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said it has treated seven people hurt by the second Iranian barrage; six had light injuries and the seventh was moderately wounded.

Iran fires a second wave of missiles at Israel

Sirens and the boom of explosions, possibly from Israeli interceptors, could be heard in the sky over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early Saturday.

AP journalists in Tel Aviv could see what appeared to be at least two Iranian missiles hit the ground, but there was no immediate word of casualties.

The Israeli military said another long-range Iranian missile attack was taking place and urged civilians, already rattled by the first wave of projectiles, to head to shelter. Around three dozen people were wounded by that first wave.

The Iranian outlet Nour News, which has close links with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said a fresh wave was being launched.

Iranian air defenses are firing against Israeli attacks

The sound of explosions and Iranian air defense systems firing at targets was echoing across the center of the capital, Tehran, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Additionally, an Associated Press reporter could hear air raid sirens near their home.

