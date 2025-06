RAFAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — At least 21 people were killed as they went to receive aid from an Israeli-backed foundation in the Gaza Strip, according to a nearby hospital run by the Red Cross that received the bodies. It said another 175 people were wounded on Sunday. An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of people being treated at the hospital.

