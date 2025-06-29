At least 37 people killed in a bus collision in a remote part of Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — (AP) — Dozens of people were killed when two buses collided and burst into flames in a remote part of northern Tanzania, officials said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed deep sorrow in a statement Sunday following the crash that killed at least 37 people and left 30 others injured.

The collision happened on Saturday evening in the Sabasaba area along the Moshi–Tanga highway in the Kilimanjaro region. The identities and nationalities of the victims weren’t immediately known.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu, the bereaved families, relatives, and friends,” Hassan said in a statement. “May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and a quick recovery to the injured. May He comfort and strengthen their families during this difficult time."

The president called for stricter road safety adherence, saying such tragedies continue to take a toll on Tanzanian families.

Tanzania's government has made repeated calls in recent years to curb road fatalities, which persist despite various safety campaigns.

