London police officer charged over death of woman struck by motorcycle during escort for UK royal

LONDON — (AP) — A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with causing death by careless driving in connection with the death of an 81-year-old woman, who was killed last year in west London following a collision with a motorcycle that was part of an escort for the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said it charged Christopher Harrison, 67, following a review of the evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Helen Holland, 81, sustained serious injuries after being struck at an intersection on May 10, 2023. She died two weeks later.

Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries."

After her death was announced, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies to the family of Helen Holland.

Harrison is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

