Milei emerges triumphant in high-stakes Argentine midterm elections closely watched by Washington

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei won decisive victories in key districts across the country in midterm elections on Sunday, clinching a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens his ability to carry out his radical free-market experiment with billions of dollars in backing from the Trump administration.

Milei’s governing La Libertad Avanza party won 40.84% ​​of the votes nationally in elections to renew almost half of the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities that significantly exceeded analysts' projections for Sunday's vote.

The early results also showed La Libertad Avanza sweeping six of the eight provinces that voted to renew a third of the Senate on Sunday.

Perhaps never has an Argentine legislative election generated so much interest in Washington and Wall Street, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he could rescind $20 billion in financial assistance to his close ally in cash-strapped Argentina if Milei loses to the populist left-leaning opposition movement, known as Peronism, in Sunday’s vote.

But the buzz around the election abroad wasn't felt in Argentina. Even though voting is compulsory, electoral authorities reported a turnout rate of just under 68% Sunday, among the lowest recorded since the nation’s 1983 return to democracy.

Milei, a key ideological ally of Trump who has slashed state spending and liberalized Argentina’s economy after decades of budget deficits and protectionism, had a lot riding on Sunday’s elections.

His La Libertad Avanza party, which until Sunday had just 37 seats in the lower house and six in the Senate, needed to emerge with enough seats in Congress to see through the rest of his economic overhaul and secure that U.S. rescue package.

Analysts said Milei's strong showing Sunday looked likely to translate into enough seats to defend presidential vetoes, prevent an impeachment vote and ensure the passage of presidential decrees.

