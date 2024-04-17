Myanmar’s military says Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar’s military said Wednesday that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave.

A nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army in 2021 ousted the elected government, imprisoned Suu Kyi and began suppressing nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.

