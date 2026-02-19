North Korean leader deploys 50 new rocket launchers ahead of major party congress

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Thursday leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to unveil the deployment of 50 new launch vehicles for nuclear-capable short-range missiles threatening rival South Korea as he flaunted his expanding military capabilities ahead of a major ruling party congress.

In a separate statement, Kim's sister, who is a key foreign policy official acknowledged a South Korean minister's apology regarding alleged civilian drone incursions, but said the North is bolstering border security against the "enemy" South.

North Korea has suspended nearly all talks and cooperation with the South since 2019, when Kim’s nuclear diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump derailed over U.S.-led sanctions. Relations worsened in recent years as Kim discarded the North’s long-standing goal of peaceful reunification and declared a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean Peninsula, a stance he may further institutionalize in the Workers’ Party’s constitution during the upcoming congress.

State media photos showed rows of launcher trucks lined up near the April 25th House of Culture, the venue of party congresses in 2016 and 2021.

The Korean Central News Agency said the vehicles support the country's 600-millimeter multiplier rocket launcher systems. Experts say North Korea's large artillery rockets blur the distinction between artillery systems and short-range ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery. They are part of Kim's growing collection of nuclear-capable short-range weapons that are designed to overwhelm missile defenses in South Korea.

Kim, in a speech, said the “wonderful” rocket launchers are equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced guiding technologies tailored to carry out a “strategic mission,” a term that implies nuclear purpose. He said the upcoming congress will issue new plans to expand the capabilities of his nuclear-armed military, which already has various systems targeting U.S. allies in Asia and long-range missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

In her statement, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said she “highly assesses” an apology made by South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young over the alleged drone flights but reiterated that the North would respond with force if such flights recur. She said the country’s military would strengthen surveillance across the border with the South.

“The border with an enemy state should naturally be firm,” she said.

Chung on Wednesday said Seoul was considering reinstating a suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact on reducing border tensions, which included a no-fly zone, as part of measures to prevent further drone incursions into the North.

North Korea threatened retaliation last month after accusing South Korea of launching a surveillance drone flight in September and again in January. The South Korean government has denied operating any drones during the times specified by North Korea but law enforcement authorities are investigating three civilians suspected of flying drones into the North from border areas.

