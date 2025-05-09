Pakistan's army spokesman says India has fired missiles at 3 Pakistani air bases

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — Pakistan’s army spokesman said that India has fired missiles at three air bases inside the country, but most of the missiles have been intercepted.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said in a televised address that all Pakistan Air Force assets are safe. He added that some of the Indian missiles also hit India’s eastern Punjab.

The army spokesman said the missiles fired by India targeted the Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district in the eastern Punjab province.

Sharif said some of the missiles fired by India have also gone into Afghanistan, and Pakistan had evidence to prove it.

Sharif aid that “continuing its naked aggression, India, some time back, has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets.”

“According to information till now, all PAF (Pakistan Air Force) assets are safe,” he said.

