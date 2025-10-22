Peru's president declares state of emergency in capital as it tries to stem surging violence

LIMA, Peru — Peru's new president declared a state of emergency in the capital Tuesday in the government's latest attempt to stem a surge in violence that has stirred protests and contributed to the recent downfall of his predecessor.

Peru has seen an increase of killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent years. Between January and September, police reported 1,690 homicides, compared to 1,502 during the same period of 2024.

Former President Dina Boluarte was removed from office by Peru’s Congress on Oct. 10, after an impeachment process in which lawmakers said that she had been unable to tackle the crime wave. She was immediately replaced by José Jerí, the legislative body’s leader.

In a televised message, Jerí said the emergency in Lima will last 30 days, and added that the government is considering steps including deploying soldiers to help police and restricting some rights, such as the freedom of assembly and movement. His government published later a decree formally declaring the emergency.

“Wars are won with actions, not words,” the president said in the address. He said that he's planning to a new approach to fighting crime that he described as going “from defense to offense.”

Peru has seen major protests against violence and corruption led by Gen Z activists.

Protesters rallied in Lima on Thursday to demand the resignation of the new president. The demonstration turned violent, leaving one civilian dead and around 100 people injured, including police officers and some journalists.

Jerí said that same day that he wouldn't resign.

Former President Boluarte declared a 30-day state of emergency in March, but it did little to reduce crime.

