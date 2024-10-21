Police in Mozambique fire tear gas at opposition politician as post-election tensions soar

MAPUTO, Mozambique — (AP) — Police in Mozambique fired tear gas at the country's leading opposition politician and supporters as he spoke with reporters Monday, forcing them to run for cover as the nation remains on edge following a disputed election and the slaying of two prominent opposition figures.

Venancio Mondlane, the main challenger to the decades-long governing party in the Oct. 9 presidential election, was giving interviews on a road in the capital, Maputo, near the spot where his lawyer and a senior opposition party official were killed in their car by unidentified gunmen Friday night.

Police officers fired tear gas in Mondlane's direction, according to a video posted on his Facebook page. The video shows Mondlane, aides, supporters and journalists running as tear gas canisters land around them. One journalist was injured, according to local media.

Mondlane previously called for a nationwide shutdown and urged people to stay away from work on Monday in protest at what he and other parties have called fraudulent elections. He and some supporters had planned to gather near the site of the killings to protest.

Police fired tear gas at protesters earlier in the day.

The election is likely to see the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique party, or Frelimo, extend its 49-year rule since the southern African country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

The final results are expected later this week, but official preliminary results show Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo with a comfortable lead on Mondlane, who ran as an independent but was supported by the new Podesa opposition party.

If he wins, Chapo would succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served the allowed two terms.

The killings of the opposition figures heightened tensions following the election. Podesa said Mondlane’s lawyer and the party’s top spokesperson were chased down by gunmen in two vehicles who sprayed their car with bullets.

The attack is widely viewed in Mozambique as politically motivated. Mondlane's lawyer, Elvino Dias, was closely involved in preparations to challenge the election results at the supreme electoral body.

The European Union, which sent a team of election observers, called for an immediate investigation into the killings “that will bring to justice those responsible for this outrageous crime."

The killings were also condemned by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Frelimo has often been accused of rigging elections, which it has denied, while Mozambique's security forces have been criticized for clamping down on dissent and breaking up peaceful protests with deadly force.

Mondlane told reporters that police had tried to keep him at his house and prevent him from joining the protests on Monday.

"The whole of last night, police cars were at my doorstep," he said. "I was trying to find other ways to leave the house without being noticed. I did. I won’t say how.”

