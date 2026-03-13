Police probe suspected arson after a fire broke out at a Rotterdam synagogue

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A fire erupted at the entrance to a synagogue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam early Friday morning and police said they were treating it as arson.

The blaze that started around 3:40 a.m. (0240 GMT) died down quickly and nobody was injured, police said in a message on X that called for witnesses to come forward. There were no immediate arrests.

Lawmakers and Jewish organizations condemned what they called an antisemitic attack.

“This is the physical manifestation of antisemitism: after words and threats, actions now follow,” Chanan Hertzberger, the chairman of the Central Jewish Council, said.

“Antisemitism is no longer a fringe phenomenon in the Netherlands; it is manifesting itself increasingly brazenly. Now even right up to the doors of our houses of worship,” Hertzberger added.

Justice and Security Minister David van Weel voiced support for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.

“We must not tolerate antisemitism, intimidation, and violence,” he said on X, adding that Jews "must feel safe in the Netherlands.”

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and ramping up security since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran on Feb. 28.

The attack came a day after a naturalized U.S. citizen who born in Lebanon crashed a vehicle into a synagogue near Detroit, Michigan, in what the FBI called an act of violence targeting the Jewish community.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, who was armed with a rifle, was killed by security after ramming into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit. The synagogue's staff, teachers and 140 children at its early childhood center were not injured.

