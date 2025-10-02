Police say four people injured after car ramming and stabbing outside synagogue in Manchester

LONDON — Police say four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public. The caller said he witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

It said that four members of the public were being treated for injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio the “immediate danger appears to be over.”

The incident came as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

