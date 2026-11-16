LIMA, Peru — Pope Leo XIV bid farewell to his beloved second homeland of Peru on Monday with an "hasta luego," after a marathon 12-day South American tour that tested his stamina after lung cancer surgery.

During the traditional popemobile ride before Leo's final Mass, someone threw an apparent rosary toward the pope that seemed to hit him in the face. The pope winced and touched his temple, but he proceeded on and the Mass began as planned. The Vatican said some 1.5 million people attended.

The faithful often toss rosaries, stuffed animals, sports jerseys and other items towards the popemobile and Leo has often wowed the crowd with his quick reflexes in catching them. His bodyguards, though, have lamented that such tossed objects are among their chief concerns in protecting the pope when he is out in public.

A trip and pontificate modeled on a missionary saint

For the Chicago-born Leo, who spent two decades in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop, the trip was an emotional homecoming to a place that he has credited with teaching him how to be a shepherd. Upon arrival, he declared that Peru was his "patria" or homeland, and he sang the national anthem alongside President Keiko Fujimori. Leo has American and Peruvian citizenship.

“It was here that you taught me how to be a bishop, and this time I learned a little more about serving as the Successor of Peter,” Leo said at the end of Mass as many in the crowd knelt on the dirt ground to receive his final blessing.

“I have felt at home, and you have reminded me that the Church truly is a family,” he said.

Over the course of the trip, it became clear that Leo modeled his ministry in Peru and now for the universal Catholic Church on the figure of the first archbishop of Lima, St. Turibius of Mogrovejo.

Mogrovejo, who lived from 1538-1606, is revered for having denounced abuses against Indigenous and enslaved people by Spanish colonizers. He is also remembered for having crisscrossed his vast diocese on foot and horseback to minister to his flock, learning Quechua and Aymara to better preach to its Indigenous members and overseeing the translation of church teachings so they could understand.

Following his example, Leo traveled across Peru to where the Catholic hierarchy rarely goes to minister to his flock, going high up in the Andes mountains and deep into the Amazon rainforest and points in between. On his final full day in Peru on Sunday, Leo went from his former diocese of Chiclayo on the north Pacific coast to the southeastern Andean city of Cusco, to the northeastern Amazonian city of Pucallpa and back to Lima on the coast.

The climatic and altitude changes alone were exhausting — from hot, humid Chiclayo to chilly and rainy Cusco (at an oxygen-challenging altitude of 3,400 meters or about 11,150 feet) to the steaming heat of the Pucallpa rainforest and back to the gray humidity of Lima.

It was a daylong lesson in what it means to be a shepherd. But it also served to say "So there!" to the nay-sayers, including some in the Vatican who had questioned whether Leo would have to change the course of his pontificate given his lung cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, Leo proceeded with his program as planned and made clear he wasn't saying “adiós” or goodbye forever to Peru.

Speaking to the crowd outside the Vatican residence, Leo thanked Peruvians for having accompanied him on his trip. “Have a good day, thank you very much, and until later!” he said.

At the home for the elderly in Callao, where Leo visited with residents, Leo bid farewell again saying “hasta pronto, hasta luego,” another way of saying “see you soon.”

Callao Mayor César Pérez told The Associated Press that Father Roberto, as he is known to the Peruvian people, would drive approximately 12 hours from Chiclayo in northern Peru to Callao during the pandemic because he wanted to ensure the well-being of older residents.

Leo delivered food and other supplies to the home but didn't enter the facility in order to protect the residents from the virus, Pérez said.

A visit that was questioned but went ahead

The Peru stop capped a visit that began on Nov. 6 in Uruguay and proceeded on to Argentina, the homeland of Leo's predecessor Pope Francis, who never returned during his pontificate.

The trip itself was in doubt after Leo underwent lung cancer surgery Oct. 13 in Rome. But Leo said as the visit began that he had "no doubt" that he would make it.

Rosa María Flores, who was attending Leo's final Mass, was glad he did. She said the most important thing about the pope’s visit was that he brought faith to the people of his homeland of Peru.

“We have so much crime, so many deaths; we’re in great need of peace, reconciliation and faith,” she said. “I know that he’s pouring blessings on Peru and that things will get better for all of us.”

Some people at the Mass complained they couldn’t hear the pope because the giant TV screens didn’t work. Others begged firefighters to spray them with water to cool off, and the firefighters obliged.

Paying homage to his inspiration

One of the most meaningful visits for Leo was to the sanctuary of Mogrovejo in the city of Zaña in the diocese of Chiclayo. Leo revealed that he had come there the night before he was ordained a bishop to pray, so important to him was the saint who died there after falling ill during one of his own missionary visits.

“This is a kneeling place for Robert Prevost,” the Rev. David Farfan, the parish pastor, told AP. Many of the pope’s actions, he said, “helping people in the world, as a peacemaker, he did them while also kneeling in this sacred place because a saint passed away here.”

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