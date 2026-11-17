ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Leo XIV has forgiven the person who threw a rosary at him before his final Mass in Peru and nailed him in the eye, saying it was merely a sign of the person’s profound faith.

Leo got hit during a popemobile ride Monday through the estimated 1.5 million people who had flooded a Lima air base for the service. Leo grimaced and touched his eye but proceeded as if nothing had happened.

During an in-flight press conference en route home, a Peruvian reporter apologized for the incident. Leo, who lived in Peru for two decades and has Peruvian citizenship, brushed it off as merely someone trying to get close to the pope.

And he also joked about it.

“The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart – or maybe in your eye – but that mark the life of someone,” he said.

“It tells you that here truly there is enthusiasm. Here there is profound faith. Here there is a desire to receive the blessing of the Lord,” he said.

People often toss rosaries, stuffed animals, sports jerseys and other items toward the pope when he is in the popemobile and he has often wowed crowds with his quick reflexes and ability to catch them. His bodyguards, however, say these tossed items are some of their biggest security concerns when he’s out in public.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.