Powerful storm knocks out power to 1.6 million in Brazil's largest city

SAO PAULO — (AP) — More than 1.6 million people in Sao Paulo were without power on Saturday more than 16 hours after a brief but powerful storm swept through South America's largest city.

Officials in Sao Paulo state said that record wind gusts Friday night of up to 67 mph (108 kph) knocked down transmission lines and uprooted trees. causing severe damage in some parts. The storm also shut down several airports and interrupted water service in several areas, according to the Sao Paulo state government.

Authorities originally expected to restore power within a few hours. But several neighborhoods in the metropolitan area, which is home to 21 million people, were still in the dark on Saturday and authorities were urging residents to limit their consumption of water.

One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall, authorities said. At least four other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.

