Russian glide bomb hits an apartment block and kills 5 in southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian glide bomb slammed into a residential district in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing five people, officials said Friday, as Moscow's forces continued to hammer civilian areas of Ukraine.

The overnight attack, which also injured 10 people including a teenage girl, occurred after details emerged of a U.S. plan to end the war, nearly four years after Russia's all-out invasion of its neighbor.

Ukrainian officials were weighing the proposals, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump in coming days.

The powerful glide bomb that hit Zaporizhzhia damaged some high-rise apartment blocks for the third time since the war began and also wrecked a local market, according to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The brute force of glide bombs, a retrofitted Soviet weapon launched by Russian jets flying at high altitude, has for months laid waste to Ukraine's front-line cities. Ukraine has no effective countermeasure against them.

A Russian drone assault on the southern city of Odesa also struck a residential area during the night, injuring five people, including a 16-year-old boy.

The attacks came two days after a Russian drone and missile barrage on Ukraine's western city of Ternopil killed 31 people, including six children, and injured 94 others, including 18 children.

Emergency services say 13 people are still unaccounted for after the attack crushed the top floors of apartment blocks and started fires.

