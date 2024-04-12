Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the US

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — State television in Niger has broadcast footage of Russian military trainers arriving in the country aboard a plane equipped with security supplies.

A member of the team told the television on Thursday that their mission was to help train Nigerien forces. Niger is battling a worsening insurgency waged by jihadi linked groups.

Until now, the U.S. has trained Nigerien forces and considered the country a close and stable ally in a region swept by corps and attempted coups in recent years. But earlier this year, Niger said it no longer recognized the U.S. presence in the country. It has yet to order American troops out, however, U.S. officials have said.

The broadcast said the arrival of Russian trainers followed a call between President Vladimir Putin and the country’s military leaders, who are seeking to diversify their partnerships and achieve greater sovereignty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.