Russian strikes on Kyiv and central Ukraine kill 2 teenagers and injure dozens

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a nighttime barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, officials said, while four people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that also left at least 20 injured.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-story apartment block Friday night in the city's west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others. Ukraine's Emergency Service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building's upper floors.

Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv's local military administration, said that Russian forces overnight pummeled the city for 7 1/2 hours. Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Popko said that Ukrainian air defense shot down up to a dozen Russian drones.

Also late Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and three others, said regional Gov. Serhii Lysak, adding that at least 20 others were injured including an 8-year-old and teenagers. The wife and teenage daughter of a local policeman were pulled dead from the rubble, police reported. The attack damaged over a dozen apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.

A man and woman died after a Russian drone dropped explosives on a village in the southern Kherson region, local prosecutors said, while a 61-year-old woman was killed by shelling in the northeast.

In the Kyiv province, which surrounds but does not include the capital, flying debris from a drone attack killed a woman, Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported. A 13-year-old boy was wounded elsewhere in the region, it said.

