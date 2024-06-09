World

Seoul to restart anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation against trash balloons

South Korea Koreas Tensions This photo provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and released by South Korea Defense Ministry, shows a balloon presumably sent by North Korea, on the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 9, 2024. North Korea flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May, the South’s military said, just days after South Korean activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North. (South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says it will restart anti-North Korean propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in border areas in response to continuing North Korean campaigns to drop trash on the South with balloons.

Following a national security meeting, the South Korean presidential office said the loudspeakers will be installed and begin broadcasts in border areas on Sunday. The move is certain to anger North Korea and potentially prompt it to take its own retaliatory military steps.

North Korea over the weekend flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May, the South's military said, just days after South Korean activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.

