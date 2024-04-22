World

Supreme Court allows soccer promoter's antitrust suit over FIFA policy on league matches to proceed

Promoter Lawsuit FIFA FILE - The FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarter in Zurich, Switzerland, October 29, 2007. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a soccer promoter’s antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body’s policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries. (KEYSTONE/Steffen Schmidt, File)/Keystone via AP) (Steffen Schmidt/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a soccer promoter's antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body's policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries.

The high court order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Relevent sued in 2019 after FIFA disrupted its plan to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona at Miami Gardens, Florida, and the USSF refused permission to sanction a league match between two teams from Ecuador.

A district court dismissed the lawsuit, but a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously reinstated it. The Biden administration weighed in on Relevent's side at the Supreme Court.

