MANILA, Philippines — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reunited with longtime friend Imelda Marcos, the widow of an ousted dictator and mother of the incumbent Philippine president, who is known for her vast shoe collection.

The brief meeting took place in the Philippine capital Manila at the Malacanang presidential palace, where Trump held a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who received him with a red-carpet welcome and full military honors, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said.

Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday night to join leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in their annual summit meetings with major Asian and Western counterparts. In a speech before ASEAN and other Asian leaders over dinner Tuesday, Trump praised Marcos and his parents.

“I just don’t wanna date myself, but I knew your parents very well,” Trump said, addressing the Philippine president. “They were great. I believe in genetics and they did a good job.”

Romualdez, who was among the Philippine officials who met Trump at the presidential palace Wednesday, did not immediately provide details of the meeting between the U.S. leader and Imelda Marcos.

Now using a wheelchair at age 97, the former jet set Philippine first lady, who many remember for her enormous shoe collection in a poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country, partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a strongman leader. She met Trump during one of those parties.

Her husband, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was ousted in a pro-democracy, “People Power” uprising by the public and backed by the army in 1986. He was flown into exile with his family to the United States, where he died in 1989.

But Imelda Marcos’ friendship with Trump endured through the good and turbulent times. Romualdez told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Trump often asked Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials, “How’s Imelda?”

“Personal connections are very important to him,” Romualdez said.

After Imelda Marcos and her children eventually returned to the Philippines from U.S. exile, they regained public office. Marcos Jr. won the presidential elections in 2022 in a landslide victory in a dramatic political comeback.

When the Philippine president met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother thanking the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines.

“President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, ‘Please say hello to your mother,’” Romualdez said.

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