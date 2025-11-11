Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Turkish minister says

ANKARA. Turkey — Turkey’s defense ministry says a Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.

The ministry said on X that the C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey.

It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft.

A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, the ministry said.

C-130 military cargo planes are widely used by Turkey’s armed forces for transporting personnel and handling logistical operations.

Turkey and Azerbaijan maintain close military cooperation.

Video footage, reportedly showing the crash, aired on Turkey’s private NTV and other outlets, depicting the aircraft spiraling as it descended and leaving a trail of white smoke.

