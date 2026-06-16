UK military investigates report that Russian warship fired warning shots at yacht in the Channel

LONDON — The British military is investigating a report that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel.

The Defense Ministry said “we are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel" on Tuesday.

It comes after a U.K.-registered yacht said it was fired on by a Russian navy vessel about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to the yacht.

The Royal Navy ship HMS Mersey was monitoring the Russian vessel at the time.

The incident comes two days after armed British forces boarded and detained a sanctioned tanker in the Channel that is suspected of being part of the Russian "shadow fleet." Officials are not linking the two events.

The ship's captain, an Indian national, charged with shipping Russian oil in violation of international sanctions over Moscow's war on Ukraine, was ordered held in jail after appearing Tuesday in court.

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