UN: Civilian death toll in Sudan's Darfur attacks tops 300 in two days as war nears two-year mark

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — More than 300 civilians were killed in two days of intense fighting in Sudan’s conflict-wracked Darfur region, the U.N. humanitarian agency reported Monday, as the African country's brutal civil war nears the two-year mark.

The attacks launched by Sudan's notorious paramilitary group on two famine-hit camps for displaced people in North Darfur and its nearby capital on Friday and Saturday were initially reported to have left more than 100 dead, including 20 children and nine aid workers, according to a U.N. official.

But the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, reported the much higher death toll Monday, citing local sources that were not identified. The Associated Press could not independently verify the numbers due to the conditions and communications on the ground.

Sudan plunged into conflict on April 15, 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including the vast western Darfur region. Since then, at least 24,000 people have been tallied as being killed, according to the United Nations, though activists say the number is far higher.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, known as the RSF, carried out the recent attacks after the Sudanese military late last month regained control over Khartoum, a major symbolic victory in the war.

The war has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis and worst displacement crisis, and it has led to Sudan becoming the only country in the world experiencing famine.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said OCHA has received reports of mass casualties and large-scale displacement following the recent fighting in and around the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk displacement camps, as well as North Darfur’s capital, El Fasher, the only capital in Darfur that the RSF doesn’t control. North Darfur is one of five states in the Darfur region.

“Preliminary figures from local sources indicate that more than 300 civilians have been killed, including 10 humanitarian personnel from the NGO Relief International who lost their lives while operating one of the last functioning health centers in Zamzam camp,” Dujarric said.

The escalation in the fighting came ahead of a conference in London to spotlight the war's anniversary on Tuesday organized by Britain, the European Union, Germany and France, where more than 20 foreign ministers are expected along with representatives of global organizations.

Dujarric said the United Nations wants the conference to see Sudan’s “neighbors and the international community move in unity of purpose towards peace instead of fueling the conflict.”

Also Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council has scheduled emergency closed consultations on Sudan.

The U.N. migration agency said Monday the RSF attacks in Zamzam camp have displaced between 60,000 to 80,000 families in the past two days. The majority of the families remain within El Fasher, which is under military control but has been besieged by the RSF for over a year.

Mamadou Dian Balde, the U.N. refugee office’s regional director, said in a video press conference with U.N. correspondents that “massive violations of human rights” have forced almost 13 million Sudanese to flee their homes, including 4 million who fled to other countries. Most fled to Sudan's immediate neighbors, but more than 200,000 have gone to Libya and about 70,000 to Uganda, he said.

Balde said the U.N. refugee agency’s appeal for $1.8 billion to help the millions of refugees and their host nations is only 10% funded. He warned that if it doesn’t get more money, people will move toward southern Africa, east Africa, the Gulf countries and Europe.

“We really hope that tomorrow’s event in London will also show greater support for the Sudanese brothers and sisters who have been displaced,” Balde said.

