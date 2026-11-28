SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — The U.N. special rapporteur on the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories left Costa Rica on Saturday after authorities barred her from entering the country to accept an honorary degree, leaving her stuck in the airport for more than 50 hours.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer appointed by the U.N. to independently investigate abuses against Palestinians, is one of Israel's harshest critics and accuses the Israeli government of committing genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza, a charge Israel rejects.

She left defiant, thanking Costa Ricans, the university, the Italian Embassy and the judges who blocked her deportation.

“Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again,” Albanese wrote on X.

Immigration officers stopped Albanese when she flew in from Paris on Thursday, saying she was the subject of an international alert over alleged ties to terrorism and posed a national security risk. They didn’t say who issued the alert or offer evidence.

Albanese rejected the accusation, writing on X on Friday, “Defending human rights is not terrorism."

She also called for an investigation into whether the ban was linked to sanctions the Trump administration imposed on her last year over accusations that she was working with the International Criminal Court to pursue cases against Israeli and American citizens. The sanctions barred her from entering the U.S. and from using U.S. banks.

By the time she accepted her honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica by video call from the airport, Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court had issued an order blocking officials from deporting her while it reviewed a legal challenge filed on her behalf.

Late on Friday, the court let her leave the airport to rest at a hotel before her flight to Mexico. The entry ban stood, but she could depart on her own terms rather than be forced onto a plane back to Paris.

Immigration took about six hours to let her go to the hotel. Albanese finally left the airport shortly after midnight and boarded her flight to Mexico hours later.

“I just want to say to the people of Costa Rica, you don’t have to apologize to me,” she said in a live video from the plane. “In a way, you are the ones most in shock over everything that happened.”

Costa Rica's right-wing government, closely aligned with the Trump administration, accused the court of overreach. Rodrigo Chaves, a former president who now serves in the Cabinet of his handpicked successor, President Laura Fernández, called it "yet another usurpation by an increasingly arbitrary judiciary."

Albanese urged Costa Ricans to defend their courts.

“You have something extremely precious, an effective and independent judiciary,” she said in the video. “You have to protect them, the judiciary and the university. Both are under attack.”

Condemnation of the decision to bar Albanese poured in from Costa Rica and beyond.

Three former Costa Rican presidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Óscar Arias, criticized the move. The country’s ombudsman’s office said holding her at the airport showed officials’ “ignorance” of her immunity as a U.N. expert, which protects her from detention and arrest.

“This is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica’s longstanding commitment to human rights,” said Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. Amnesty International called the government’s actions “shameful.”

Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, praised the move, suggesting on X that Albanese was facing consequences for using her U.N. mandate to spread "vile propaganda" about Israel.

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