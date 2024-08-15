World

US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana is sentenced to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday sentenced U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military.

Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February. She pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week, news reports said.

Khavana reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She had returned to Russia to visit her family.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

