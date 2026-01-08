Venezuela to release a 'significant number' of prisoners as gesture to 'seek peace'

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela will release a “significant number” of citizens and foreigners from its prisons in a decision that the head of the country’s national assembly described Thursday as a gesture to “seek peace” less than a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces to face federal drug-trafficking charges in New York.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, did not specify who they would be releasing or how many people would be released.

The Penal Forum, a human rights organization in Venezuela, said that as of Dec. 29, 2025, there were 863 people detained in Venezuela “for political reasons.”

“We will be verifying each release. We already know of some people on their way to freedom, including foreigners," wrote Alfredo Romero, director of the Forum, in a post on X.

The release of opposition figures and critics has been a longtime demand by Venezuela's opposition and the United States government.

Despite mass detentions following the tumultuous 2024 election, Venezuela's government denies that there are “political prisoners” and accuse those detained of plotting to destabilize Maduro’s government.

“Consider this a gesture by the Bolivarian government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” Rodríguez said in an announcement publicized over TV.

Little movement was immediately seen outside one of Venezuela's most notable prisons, where a number of the detainees are held.

