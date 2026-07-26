Wildfire forces another 55,000 people to evacuate in southwest France

LEGE-CAP FERRET, France — A raging wildfire in southwest France forced the evacuation of 55,000 people overnight Sunday, taking the total forced out of their homes to 220,000 in one region alone as the flames have crept ever closer to the wine region city of Bordeaux.

Authorities in the Gironde region, where Bordeaux is located, issued overnight evacuation orders for five more localities southwest of the historic city.

Gusting winds fed the flames overnight, accelerating the spread of the fire that has been burning out of control since midweek, the authorities' statement said.

The Gironde prefect also ordered the partial closure of a major highway heading southwest from Bordeaux that links it to the Atlantic coast.

A second fire further south in Landes region forced the evacuation of 30,000 people earlier this week, taking the total driven out of their homes by the blazes to more than 250,000.

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