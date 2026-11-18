ANTALYA, Turkey — In the global power game of U.N. climate talks, tiny islands form a small, but vocal bloc of nations demanding the world act on the climate crisis that threatens their existence.

This year's climate conference is in its second and final week in Turkey's resort town of Antalya. These talks follow months of climate-induced disasters, geopolitical shocks and an intensifying El Niño that is making life in the world's smallest countries even more precarious.

“We don’t need more studies. We don’t need more negotiations. We just need more action,” Tonga Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafānua said in an interview with The Associated Press.

As one of the world's "big ocean states," Tonga has maritime territory that dwarfs its land mass. Like many islands, Tonga's existence is threatened by climate change. Record-breaking ocean temperatures jeopardize the marine life Tongans depend on, and melting glaciers cause sea level rise that can increase erosion or flooding.

Tonga and other small island developing states, or SIDS, often play the role of a conscience to a warming planet, pleading with larger and more polluting nations to curb emissions before it's too late. The islands are demanding that richer, more polluting countries pay for them to adapt to changing climates, mitigate their negative impacts and recover from climate-induced disasters.

“On our own, individual SIDS are small economies. We have little leverage, but when you put us together and we speak with one voice, we can speak pretty loudly and pretty strongly,” said Ilana Seid, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States and U.N. ambassador from Palau.

Many of the agreements made at these talks are voluntary and nonbinding. The world has yet to agree on how to transition away from the fossil fuels that cause climate change. This is driving growing criticism of the Conference of the Parties, or COP, process.

Leaders, negotiators and activists alike said this year's COP31 talks need to restore hope that these conferences really make a difference on climate action.

“I feel that my future and the future of generations after me are on the line,” said Atiterentaai Rinimarawa, a 24-year-old youth representative from the island nation of Kiribati. “We are not asking for sympathy, but we are calling for climate justice, stronger commitment and real action.”

Island nations unite in Turkey

Turkey and Australia are co-hosting COP31. Leaders from the Pacific islands said they have had a more prominent role through Australia this year, especially with Fiji hosting a pre-COP meeting in October.

“I absolutely think that our voice has been elevated,” Fakafānua said. “It just speaks to how far we have come, and it’s taken this long, up to COP31, for us to be really center stage.”

There are 39 small island states in the alliance, which Seid described as a “powerful bloc.”

“Our vulnerabilities are so consistent, regardless of if you’re from the Pacific, or the Caribbean, or the African region,” Seid said. “The spotlight on the small island developing states is a little brighter this year.”

Small islands spell out demands

Global climate goals are dangerously off track, with the U.N. announcing that the world is unlikely to reach its ambition of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

Island nations are demanding that this goal is kept alive.

“It’s really not a temperature threshold for us, it’s a survival threshold,” said Adelle Thomas, senior director of the Natural Resources Defense Council, who is from the Bahamas. “The real question is going to be whether political ambition is catching up with the lived reality that people are facing.”

While the world may overshoot its 1.5-degree goal, climate talks have kept global warming from hitting even higher temperatures. This proves COP works, but just not at the same pace as climate change, said Thomas, who is also vice chair of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group.

“It is a long-term game, which unfortunately doesn’t align with the level of impacts that we’re seeing, but I don’t think that we should give up on COP,” she said.

For the second year in a row, the government of the world's largest economy and a major emitter, the United States, is absent from the talks.

The process is undoubtedly frustrating, Fakafānua said, but “we’ve definitely made progress and we’re better with COP than without.”

The island alliance also wants to walk out of COP31 with $500 million in funding for climate resiliency programs and $200 million for natural disaster early-warning systems.

“It’s only fair that those who are suffering from the effects of climate change are assisted by those who were at fault,” Fakafānua said.

Climate talks must ‘renew faith’

This year has been especially rough for island nations.

The world's oceans hit their hottest temperatures on record in August and this year's record-breaking El Niño is still intensifying. Geopolitical shocks, like the Iran war, have also sent energy prices soaring.

“Average citizens around the world are experiencing climate impacts in their homes and in their communities and that directly links to what’s going on in these international negotiations,” Thomas said. “It’s absolutely up to individual citizens and communities to make sure that their leaders are tackling the climate change crisis.”

COP31 is competing for international attention, as other global summits in China and the Philippines begin.

“These climate talks need to renew faith,” said Qiyun Woo, a youth environmentalist from the city-state of Singapore in Southeast Asia. “Faith young people should have in these processes and in world leaders helping to secure a more livable future for generations to come.”

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Delgado reported from Bangkok.

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