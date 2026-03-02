World hurries to respond to rapidly changing war around Iran

TOKYO — A shaken world reacted with anger and confusion — and more involvement than expected, in some cases — Monday as the coordinated U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend sprawled into a regional war.

The first details of possible effects on Iran's nuclear program, the issue at the center of the escalating conflict, began to emerge. More allies of the U.S. and Israel engaged, as did Iran's armed proxies. And countries from the Gulf to Cyprus found themselves in the line of fire.

Fast-paced diplomacy was required as the missiles and drones kept coming. Borders closed, embassies emptied and allies sent military reinforcements.

Open support, and some silence

Many nations refrained from commenting directly on the initial U.S.-Israeli joint strikes but condemned Tehran’s retaliation, perhaps mindful of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Other governments criticized Iran’s strikes on Arab neighbors while staying silent on the U.S. and Israeli military action.

Canada — not shy about its frustration with the Trump administration — expressed open support for the U.S. strikes, along with Australia.

Russia, China and Spain responded with sometimes sharp criticism. Russia's foreign ministry accused the U.S. and Israel of "hiding behind" concerns about Iran's nuclear program while actually pursuing regime change.

India called for dialogue. “There will have to be a dialogue at some point,” the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said.

With thousands of citizens of countries around the world stranded at airports or on cruise ships, and some from countries like the Philippines and China killed in the exchanges of fire, more nations have a stake in what comes next.

All will have the chance for more say as international groups convene in urgent calls and meetings, after the U.N. Security Council gathered in emergency session on Saturday, hours after strikes began.

Pitching in to stop Iran

In a statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the United States and Iran to resume talks over Iran's nuclear program and said they favored a negotiated settlement. Saturday's strikes began two days after the latest round of talks.

The three countries have led efforts to reach a negotiated solution over Iran's nuclear program.

At the same time, Britain, France and Germany said they were ready to help with efforts to keep Iran from firing more missiles and drones.

But countries tried to make clear how far they might go. Germany will not actively participate in military action against Iran but will consider defending its soldiers stationed on multinational military bases in Jordan and Iraq if they are attacked, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday.

Britain stressed that it was “not at war,” although it said it would now permit the U.S. to use joint bases to strike Iran, pointing to Iran's “scorched-earth strategy.”

Top diplomats of six Gulf states — Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain — after an emergency meeting called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks and asserted their right to self-defense.

A plea for talks, too

Oman, which was facilitating the nuclear talks and tried to keep the U.S. and Iran at the table as tensions soared, said the U.S. action “constitutes a violation of the rules of international law and the principle of settling disputes through peaceful means." Oman, too, like other Gulf nations reported attacks that came uncomfortably close to home.

But Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said after the second full day of hostilities that “the door to diplomacy remains open.”

Meanwhile, some states were shaken into saying something different.

The 22-nation Arab League, which has historically condemned both Israel and Iran for actions it says risk destabilizing the region, called the Iranian attacks “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries that advocate for peace and strive for stability.”

And Syria was among Iran's closest regional allies and a staunch critic of Israel under former President Bashar Assad, yet its foreign ministry singularly condemned Iran, reflecting the new government's efforts to rebuild ties with regional economic heavyweights and the United States.

Concerns about oil and nuclear assets

China, a significant buyer of Iranian oil, said it was “highly concerned” about the U.S. and Israeli strikes called for an immediate halt to the military action and return to negotiations.

But Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday played down growing worry about the economic impact on oil shipments from the Middle East, saying Japan has oil reserves at home that can last for several months.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. And European Union leaders in a joint statement called for restraint and diplomacy in hopes of “ensuring nuclear safety.”

