In a country as large and eclectic as the United States, where you live has a massive impact on your quality of life. State and local governments play a significant role in the economy, contributing nearly 15% of the national gross domestic product and more than 20 million jobs, according to a March 2024 report from the Department of the Treasury. But across the country, those numbers can translate to wildly varying living standards for Americans.

Most of America's major metropolises—from San Francisco to New York City—face specific infrastructure struggles. Many cities lack proper preparation for climate catastrophes, as evidenced by the July 2025 flooding that killed two and drenched subway stations in New York and New Jersey. Then there are mounting concerns about housing and cost-of-living affordability, which may have helped democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani win the Democratic primary election for New York mayor in June 2025. And to top it off, there's the ever-present issue of health care access, which could become even more pressing after President Donald Trump slashed federal funding for Medicaid by passing his "big, beautiful bill" in July 2025.

It's no wonder that so many Americans are stressed, and certain cities have residents who are more on edge than others. WalletHub's data-based breakdown of the most and least stressed cities in the U.S., which was released in July 2025, showed Detroit, Cleveland, and Baltimore as having the most anxiety in the air. Without giving away their placement on the list below, we'll just note that those three cities are also on the list of the worst-run cities, and there's no question that poor city management can exacerbate the above-mentioned problems.

Time will tell whether these struggling cities can change. In the meantime, Stacker listed the 50 worst-run cities in the U.S. using the 2025 edition of WalletHub's Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America, released in June 2025. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita. Data is up to date as of Sept. 7, 2025.

The factors used to determine the overall quality of city services rank and score comprise weighted average scores in six key categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, and pollution. Scores for each category were evaluated based on 36 relevant metrics, such as average life expectancy, violent crime rate, quality of roads, and Moody's city credit rating.

Read on to see the worst-run cities in the U.S.

#50. Salt Lake City

- Quality of city services rank: 40

- Financial stability rank: 49

- Education rank: 24

- Health rank: 25

- Safety rank: 121

- Economy rank: 41

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 16

Salt Lake City gets high marks for its finances, particularly for its banking industry and low unemployment numbers. But its ranking is hurt by its crime rate, with theft in particular well above the national average. Although the number of homicides was down as of August 2025, the number of assaults went up.

#49. Boston

- Quality of city services rank: 9

- Financial stability rank: 4

- Education rank: 129

- Health rank: 12

- Safety rank: 19

- Economy rank: 114

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 12

Boston has earned a high ranking for its financial stability, thanks to proactive budget management from its mayor, Michelle Wu, and its healthy mix of industries anchored by several major companies. However, infrastructure challenges, like a public transit system that is subject to frequent interruptions and is projected to have a $700 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026, bring its overall score down.

#48. New Haven, Connecticut

- Quality of city services rank: 126

- Financial stability rank: 143

- Education rank: 120

- Health rank: 38

- Safety rank: 73

- Economy rank: 141

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 27

New Haven, Connecticut's Mayor Justin Elicker, is in his third term and announced he'll be seeking his fourth in November 2025. He runs on a record of improving equity and housing in the city and stabilizing its budget. Nevertheless, New Haven faces ongoing issues, like a school budget crisis that forced a school closure and threatened mass layoffs.

#47. Modesto, California

- Quality of city services rank: 98

- Financial stability rank: 125

- Education rank: 66

- Health rank: 98

- Safety rank: 55

- Economy rank: 86

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 89

Crime in Modesto, California, is largely on par with the national average, though it has more motor vehicle thefts than most of the country. Its car culture inspired the 1973 movie "American Graffiti," which led to a ban on car cruising that lasted from 1990 to 2023. Today, Modesto is run by six city council members and a mayor.

#46. Cincinnati

- Quality of city services rank: 70

- Financial stability rank: 73

- Education rank: 81

- Health rank: 78

- Safety rank: 91

- Economy rank: 119

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 33

An eight-member council, plus a mayor, vice mayor, and city manager, runs Cincinnati. Mayor Aftab Pureval created the Financial Freedom Blueprint to help improve the lives of the city's Black residents as a counter to structural racism. The effort includes improving education, reducing medical debt, and experimenting with a universal basic income. The city faces other challenges, like its air quality, with the American Lung Association ranking Cincinnati as the 14th most polluted city in the country in April 2025.

#45. Jackson, Mississippi

- Quality of city services rank: 146

- Financial stability rank: 146

- Education rank: 119

- Health rank: 126

- Safety rank: 140

- Economy rank: 131

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 131

Nearly 27% of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, live below the poverty line. This, combined with structural racism and neglect by city leaders, has caused much of the city's infrastructure to degenerate, leading to issues like the 2022 water crisis. Jackson also has an incredibly high murder rate and was named the "murder capital of America" in 2023 and 2024.

#44. Buffalo, New York

- Quality of city services rank: 87

- Financial stability rank: 112

- Education rank: 103

- Health rank: 55

- Safety rank: 78

- Economy rank: 122

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 31

Buffalo, New York, a Rust Belt industrial hub, is trying to remake itself as a city focused on technology, manufacturing, and clean energy. The counties of the Buffalo Niagara area saw $22.6 billion of development from 2018 to 2023, including construction at a medical campus, manufacturing and clean energy projects, and new food processing facilities, according to the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. However, as a result of the city spending much of its reserves in 2024, its credit outlook on the S&P Global Report was revised from stable to negative in September 2025.

#43. Nashville, Tennessee

- Quality of city services rank: 120

- Financial stability rank: 101

- Education rank: 113

- Health rank: 106

- Safety rank: 130

- Economy rank: 44

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 95

In a February 2025 WalletHub study, Nashville ranked 19th among the cities with the most people in financial distress. The city was previously cited for its long-term outstanding debt per capita in the United States, all of which contributes to its low ranking for financial stability. Since 2023, Freddie O'Connell has served as mayor, focusing his time in office on more affordable housing and transportation options, as well as community safety.

#42. San Diego

- Quality of city services rank: 8

- Financial stability rank: 94

- Education rank: 6

- Health rank: 14

- Safety rank: 28

- Economy rank: 47

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 34

In early 2025, an analysis of San Diego's budget found that in five years, the city would have a $6.5 billion infrastructure deficit, on top of its current $258 million operating deficit. Mayor Todd Gloria is committed to rectifying this fiscal mismanagement and has taken some creative paths to doing so, like pulling double duty as the city's chief operating officer.

#41. Yonkers, New York

- Quality of city services rank: 30

- Financial stability rank: 135

- Education rank: 67

- Health rank: 3

- Safety rank: 4

- Economy rank: 101

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 44

Yonkers, New York, struggles the most with its financial stability and economic rank. In turn, Mayor Mike Spano has been focusing his efforts on job creation and economic development. The city's seven-member city council adopted Spano's $1.55 billion budget for 2025-2026, which included $298.3 million for education and a 2.85% tax increase.

#40. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- Quality of city services rank: 133

- Financial stability rank: 139

- Education rank: 118

- Health rank: 90

- Safety rank: 119

- Economy rank: 139

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 76

Milwaukee's reputation as a poorly-run city has been years in the making. Once a hotbed for manufacturing, the state capital struggled with the decline of heavy industry and spent years trying to find new avenues to base its economy on. During these tumultuous years, unemployment and poverty were on the rise, budgets for infrastructure updates and social services shrank, and crime rates went sky high.

#39. Charleston, West Virginia

- Quality of city services rank: 116

- Financial stability rank: 137

- Education rank: 33

- Health rank: 134

- Safety rank: 69

- Economy rank: 10

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 38

The city council in Charleston, West Virginia, is comprised of 26 members and a mayor. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected in November 2018 and is the first woman mayor of this West Virginia city. In 2024, the Charleston Police Department completed a five-year racial bias audit, which outlined 70-plus changes for the department to make. Those efforts began in 2025.

#38. Santa Ana, California

- Quality of city services rank: 45

- Financial stability rank: 107

- Education rank: 27

- Health rank: 8

- Safety rank: 37

- Economy rank: 67

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 118

Santa Ana, California, is a unique entry on the list, given its location in Orange County, one of the most prosperous and economically stable counties in the country. However, its above-average crime rate and impending $35 million budget deficit do qualify the city as one of the worst-run in Southern California.

#37. Kansas City, Missouri

- Quality of city services rank: 127

- Financial stability rank: 111

- Education rank: 62

- Health rank: 91

- Safety rank: 142

- Economy rank: 89

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 102

Kansas City, Missouri, has a total crime rate 182% higher than the national average, but its violent crime rate is even worse, at four times the national average. Mayor Quinton Lucas has touted the 2025-2026 city budget as prioritizing public safety, public health, and improvements to infrastructure. The city will also host some games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is looking to improve its public transit system to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

#36. Houston

- Quality of city services rank: 114

- Financial stability rank: 108

- Education rank: 46

- Health rank: 64

- Safety rank: 128

- Economy rank: 116

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 101

Between 2010 and 2023, more than 1.5 million people moved to Houston, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The growth has continued, with 2025 data from the Census Bureau showing that among cities of over 20,000 people, Houston had the second-biggest population increase from 2023 to 2024. It's this rapid expansion that has landed the Texas city on our list. According to experts, it has added to its infrastructure to keep up with the growth at a rate that its tax base simply can't sustain, which led to a $200 million deficit in 2025.

#35. Dayton, Ohio

- Quality of city services rank: 122

- Financial stability rank: 47

- Education rank: 97

- Health rank: 125

- Safety rank: 126

- Economy rank: 142

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 35

Dayton, Ohio, was the nation's first big city to adopt the city-manager form of government, but the city scores low for its stagnant economy and ongoing health problems. Dayton's unemployment rate outpaces the national average, in part because the city was historically heavily invested in manufacturing, a sector on the decline for decades, and has struggled to reinvent itself and grow jobs in new, non-manufacturing sectors.

#34. Atlanta

- Quality of city services rank: 60

- Financial stability rank: 85

- Education rank: 85

- Health rank: 68

- Safety rank: 106

- Economy rank: 6

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 32

Crime in Atlanta has long been a concern for residents, many of whom welcomed the news of an 8% decline in overall crime and a 26% drop in homicides in August 2025. At the same time, robberies are up 36% and aggravated assaults have increased by 20%, a reminder that there's no easy solution for a larger problem that heavily contributes to Atlanta's low safety ranking. The city's aging infrastructure has created additional issues, including a notable water crisis in 2024.

#33. Toledo, Ohio

- Quality of city services rank: 141

- Financial stability rank: 128

- Education rank: 143

- Health rank: 146

- Safety rank: 98

- Economy rank: 144

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 126

The median income in Toledo, Ohio, is $47,500, far less than the national median income of $83,700. This, combined with the fact that employment opportunities in the region are shrinking, and residents are moving away en masse for better career prospects, means that the city has very little income to work with. As a result, there are now several infrastructure issues to contend with, like an aging water system and roads in need of repair.

#32. Portland, Oregon

- Quality of city services rank: 28

- Financial stability rank: 18

- Education rank: 5

- Health rank: 28

- Safety rank: 124

- Economy rank: 125

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 8

Since 2015, Portland has been in an official state of emergency regarding homelessness. As rents have skyrocketed, incomes have remained stagnant, and unemployment rates have gone up, which explains why it's become increasingly difficult for residents to find stable housing. In 2023, the most recent year for which data is available, nearly 6,300 people were reported to be homeless, but that's believed to be an undercount. Meanwhile, deaths among the homeless population have quadrupled. Portland has also faced countless headlines about its crime rates, though the city has seen a significant decline in violent crime, with homicides down by 51% for the first half of 2025.

#31. Pittsburgh

- Quality of city services rank: 42

- Financial stability rank: 126

- Education rank: 16

- Health rank: 52

- Safety rank: 40

- Economy rank: 52

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 25

Pittsburgh and the surrounding area have some of the oldest populations in the country. Long after the steel industry collapsed, the city continued to face a challenge in attracting jobs and workers, and it lost about 8% of its population. Today, it has fewer people of working age and is struggling with slow job growth.

#30. Springfield, Massachusetts

- Quality of city services rank: 118

- Financial stability rank: 130

- Education rank: 109

- Health rank: 79

- Safety rank: 79

- Economy rank: 130

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 54

For years, Springfield built its economy around the thousands of manufacturing jobs it provided. But when that work began to move overseas, it left the city in economic decline with a shrinking population and underwhelming housing markets. Although the city has worked hard to turn itself around, lowering crime rates and striving to regain its financial footing, it still suffers many of the consequences brought on by the early '00s manufacturing bust.

#29. Gary, Indiana

- Quality of city services rank: 147

- Financial stability rank: 66

- Education rank: 125

- Health rank: 127

- Safety rank: 135

- Economy rank: 148

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 143

Once a shining Rust Belt city, Gary, Indiana was declared "the most miserable city in America" by Business Insider. Severe economic decline, an ever-shrinking population, hundreds of abandoned buildings, high crime rates, and decaying infrastructure are all things that have earned this Midwestern city that depressing moniker.

#28. Anaheim, California

- Quality of city services rank: 74

- Financial stability rank: 142

- Education rank: 20

- Health rank: 7

- Safety rank: 52

- Economy rank: 100

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 125

It may be home to the self-proclaimed "happiest place on Earth," but Anaheim itself is a different story. An FBI probe and a subsequent independent investigation revealed significant evidence of corruption in 2022 and 2023, which led former mayor Harry Sidhu to resign and eventually plead guilty to felony obstruction of justice, after which he was sentenced to two months in prison. Mayor Ashleigh Aitken promised in her June 2024 State of the City address that there would be more transparency among elected officials, along with a focus on greater affordable housing availability.

#27. St. Louis

- Quality of city services rank: 143

- Financial stability rank: 136

- Education rank: 147

- Health rank: 145

- Safety rank: 144

- Economy rank: 126

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 17

St. Louis's city government is run by 14 aldermen, a president of the Board of Aldermen, and Mayor Cara Spencer. St. Louis ranks as one of the lowest cities in terms of health and safety, in part because of its high crime rate. In terms of health, residents have a shorter life expectancy than the national average, and a higher percentage of the population lacks health insurance.

#26. Wilmington, Delaware

- Quality of city services rank: 77

- Financial stability rank: 70

- Education rank: 50

- Health rank: 61

- Safety rank: 113

- Economy rank: 132

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 11

The mayor and the 12-member City Council of Wilmington, Delaware, focus on promoting the community's "health, safety, and general well-being." In its 2022-2025 strategic plan, the council sought to improve neighborhood living conditions, reduce pollution, and fight crime. The city's budget for 2026 highlights a continued interest in addressing these concerns.

#25. Rochester, New York

- Quality of city services rank: 91

- Financial stability rank: 109

- Education rank: 83

- Health rank: 82

- Safety rank: 95

- Economy rank: 72

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 3

Like its fellow New York cities, Syracuse and Buffalo—the latter of which also made this list—Rochester is among the top 10 big cities with the highest child poverty rates, according to Census data released in 2024. The city has worked to improve the financial stability of its residents, including with the launch of Bank On Rochester in November 2024.

#24. Hartford, Connecticut

- Quality of city services rank: 129

- Financial stability rank: 147

- Education rank: 111

- Health rank: 45

- Safety rank: 57

- Economy rank: 109

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 6

Hartford, Connecticut, is governed by a nine-member council, which takes on initiatives like making the city's streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and improving housing affordability. There's no denying, however, that Hartford faces a number of challenges, including highways through the city center, downtown office vacancies, and low tax revenue when compared with the demand for city services.

#23. Sacramento, California

- Quality of city services rank: 92

- Financial stability rank: 120

- Education rank: 76

- Health rank: 44

- Safety rank: 87

- Economy rank: 65

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 97

California's capital city is among several cities in the state with poor ratings in the WalletHub analysis. Homelessness has historically been a significant problem in Sacramento, though in 2024, it was reported that the population of unhoused people had gone down 29% since 2022. Nevertheless, homelessness remains a concern in the city, and proposals for solutions like new homeless housing sites are hotly debated.

#22. San Jose, California

- Quality of city services rank: 20

- Financial stability rank: 53

- Education rank: 26

- Health rank: 1

- Safety rank: 42

- Economy rank: 83

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 124

A 2024 poll conducted by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley found that about 70% of Bay Area residents believe the region's quality of life has worsened in recent years. In San Jose specifically, 42% of residents rated the quality of life in the city as only fair in 2020, while another 16% called it poor. The city, run by 10 council members, a mayor, and a city manager, was the most expensive place to rent a home in 2024, according to Clever. In January 2025, San Jose was identified as merely the fifth-most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom apartment in, though that reflects an 11% rent increase year-over-year.

#21. Bakersfield, California

- Quality of city services rank: 124

- Financial stability rank: 113

- Education rank: 77

- Health rank: 117

- Safety rank: 104

- Economy rank: 64

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 146

Bakersfield, California, earns an infrastructure and pollution ranking of 146, but that's not the most damning number in relation to its air quality: The American Lung Association's annual list of the most polluted cities places Bakersfield at #1. The city is filled with oil refineries and agricultural land that release enormous amounts of particulate matter into the air, creating a visible haze.

#20. Shreveport, Louisiana

- Quality of city services rank: 144

- Financial stability rank: 144

- Education rank: 88

- Health rank: 141

- Safety rank: 112

- Economy rank: 140

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 122

Shreveport is struggling with a stagnant economy, which is pushing residents out in search of greener pastures. Of those who remain, some 23% live below the poverty line. That sort of financial insecurity means that little money flows into the city, which can be tied to higher crime rates.

#19. Riverside, California

- Quality of city services rank: 96

- Financial stability rank: 131

- Education rank: 47

- Health rank: 51

- Safety rank: 68

- Economy rank: 28

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 139

Riverside, California, is run by a mayor and seven council members. Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson has said she wants to improve the local economy and restore the Santa Ana River to be more prominent in citizens' lives. In the meantime, the city has warned its residents to conserve water as the groundwater levels continue to drop in the Riverside and San Bernardino basins, the source of the city's drinking water.

#18. Seattle

- Quality of city services rank: 17

- Financial stability rank: 24

- Education rank: 11

- Health rank: 13

- Safety rank: 94

- Economy rank: 60

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 41

It might be surprising to see Seattle so high on this list, given that the city fares well in many respects. It offers its residents a high level of education, health, and city services, but that comes at a cost—namely, a large budget. Seattle also has "a high level of outstanding long-term debt per capita, high crime rates, and low percentages of sheltered homeless persons," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square.

#17. Birmingham, Alabama

- Quality of city services rank: 135

- Financial stability rank: 114

- Education rank: 45

- Health rank: 121

- Safety rank: 146

- Economy rank: 138

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 53

Randall L. Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, is working to improve economic development, neighborhood revitalization, education and career opportunities, and public safety. His crime-fighting plan includes putting more police officers on the streets, and the city's community outreach program aims to improve relations with the public. For now, however, Birmingham ranks low in a number of critical categories.

#16. Cleveland

- Quality of city services rank: 132

- Financial stability rank: 104

- Education rank: 135

- Health rank: 114

- Safety rank: 136

- Economy rank: 121

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 84

Cleveland is governed by a 17-member council and an elected mayor. According to Niche, the city's median household income is about half the national average, and the most recent Census Bureau estimates show a child poverty rate of over 45%, the highest of any U.S. city with a population above 300,000. Mayor Justin Bibb has feuded with the council over everything from violent crime in the city to the war in Gaza, while also trying to improve public access to Lake Erie, on the city's north boundary.

#15. Denver

- Quality of city services rank: 83

- Financial stability rank: 49

- Education rank: 91

- Health rank: 50

- Safety rank: 131

- Economy rank: 90

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 69

Denver has a mayor and a 13-member City Council, with 11 elected members representing geographic districts and two representing the entire city. Denver has been listed as one of the U.S. cities with the highest crime rates. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, its homicide rate went up 28% from 2019 to 2024, but the city has seen improvements: In the first half of 2025, Denver experienced an impressive 45% drop in homicides from the year prior.

#14. New Orleans

- Quality of city services rank: 140

- Financial stability rank: 132

- Education rank: 136

- Health rank: 133

- Safety rank: 137

- Economy rank: 143

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 18

New Orleans' City Council has seven members and a mayor. The city's labor market and wages lag behind the national average, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. New Orleans' police department also came under scrutiny after the deadly terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2025. However, there has been a significant reduction in violent crime in 2025.

#13. Chicago

- Quality of city services rank: 102

- Financial stability rank: 148

- Education rank: 2

- Health rank: 60

- Safety rank: 53

- Economy rank: 120

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 26

Chicago ranks among cities with the highest long-term outstanding debt per capita in the country. Although its infrastructure and pollution are well managed, along with its strong education system, Chicago's economy is doing worse than that of the United States as a whole, with an unemployment rate higher than the national average.

#12. Flint, Michigan

- Quality of city services rank: 145

- Financial stability rank: 32

- Education rank: 144

- Health rank: 138

- Safety rank: 132

- Economy rank: 147

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 51

In the wake of 2015 revelations that the city's municipal water supply was contaminated by lead and other pollutants, there has been global attention on structural and environmental racism in Flint, Michigan. A decade later, the water problems have not been fully resolved, and the city's residents have also experienced a mental health crisis, with high rates of depression and PTSD.

#11. Stockton, California

- Quality of city services rank: 137

- Financial stability rank: 141

- Education rank: 84

- Health rank: 81

- Safety rank: 115

- Economy rank: 107

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 148

Stockton, California's government is composed of a full-time mayor and six part-time council members. Although the city ranks as one of the lowest for infrastructure and pollution, the Public Works Department manages a Capital Improvement Program that aims to renovate parks, make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and renovate two buildings into a new City Hall. At the same time, the City Hall project has earned pushback for rapidly escalating costs and very little oversight.

#10. Los Angeles

- Quality of city services rank: 58

- Financial stability rank: 102

- Education rank: 38

- Health rank: 24

- Safety rank: 76

- Economy rank: 129

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 74

Even before the devastating fires in early 2025, Los Angeles was in the midst of a severe homelessness problem. The city's unhoused population outpaced New York City's in 2022 to become the largest in the nation but has since seen numbers go down.

Despite an 18% jump in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, Los Angeles' unhoused population decreased for the first time in seven years, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That trend has continued into 2025.

#9. Long Beach, California

- Quality of city services rank: 51

- Financial stability rank: 119

- Education rank: 12

- Health rank: 18

- Safety rank: 64

- Economy rank: 94

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 112

Long Beach has struggled with economic and financial stability. It's currently grappling with a $20 million budget shortfall for the 2026 fiscal year, with $61.5 million projected over the next five years. The city is governed by nine council officials and a mayor, currently Rex Richardson, who's been focusing on affordable housing, growing the economy, and public safety since taking office in 2022.

#8. Fresno, California

- Quality of city services rank: 117

- Financial stability rank: 121

- Education rank: 57

- Health rank: 93

- Safety rank: 80

- Economy rank: 102

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 138

Along with the seven-member Fresno City Council, Mayor Jerry Dyer has been focused on reducing homelessness and revitalizing the downtown area. Perhaps unsurprisingly for a city led by its former police chief, Fresno boosted funding for its fire and police departments in hopes of improving emergency response times.

#7. Tacoma, Washington

- Quality of city services rank: 125

- Financial stability rank: 103

- Education rank: 87

- Health rank: 86

- Safety rank: 145

- Economy rank: 55

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 85

Tacoma, Washington, has eight elected city councilors, an elected mayor, and an appointed city manager. The West Coast city ranks particularly low in terms of city services and safety. The violent crime rate is almost twice the national average, and the homicide rate is more than triple the U.S. average.

#6. Baltimore

- Quality of city services rank: 136

- Financial stability rank: 76

- Education rank: 146

- Health rank: 147

- Safety rank: 127

- Economy rank: 137

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 87

Baltimore is governed by a 15-member city council, with 14 members representing each of the municipal districts, and a council president elected citywide. The city has one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the U.S. but also ranks poorly in terms of health, economy, and quality of city services.

#5. Philadelphia

- Quality of city services rank: 128

- Financial stability rank: 124

- Education rank: 139

- Health rank: 118

- Safety rank: 116

- Economy rank: 127

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 55

Since Cherelle Parker took office as mayor in 2024, she's come under scrutiny for her tough-on-crime approach, as well as a $1 million funding cut for Prevention Point, a harm reduction and syringe exchange organization in the city. In a September 2025 State of the City address, Parker touted a reduction in homicide rates and economic growth. For the time being, though, Philadelphia still ranks low in most of WalletHub's categories.

#4. New York

- Quality of city services rank: 23

- Financial stability rank: 77

- Education rank: 21

- Health rank: 16

- Safety rank: 31

- Economy rank: 136

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 24

New York City is governed by a mayor and a 51-member City Council. It received national attention in 2024 and early 2025, thanks to a sprawling corruption indictment brought against Mayor Eric Adams, who continues to govern the U.S.'s biggest city. Adams, a former NYPD officer who took office in 2022, ironically focused much of his time in office on crime, as well as housing. In September 2025, The New York Times called the city's economic forecast "cloudy."

#3. Oakland, California

- Quality of city services rank: 99

- Financial stability rank: 97

- Education rank: 60

- Health rank: 5

- Safety rank: 141

- Economy rank: 123

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 94

Oakland, California's eight-member city council has prioritized violence prevention, public services, and modernizing the city's tax structure. Oakland's crime levels remain very high, with a theft rate more than 2.5 times the national average, and an assault rate more than nine times higher than the rest of the country. Oakland's downtown, which was struggling to survive before the pandemic, has been slow to recover in its wake—even its iconic Tribune Tower is now in loan default.

#2. Detroit

- Quality of city services rank: 148

- Financial stability rank: 145

- Education rank: 133

- Health rank: 136

- Safety rank: 143

- Economy rank: 146

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 120

Detroit's unemployment rate reached a historic 33-year low in 2023 but has since been on the rise. The city also has a crisis in infant mortality rates, especially among Black families. The city's air quality is under scrutiny, with the Sierra Club suing the Environmental Protection Agency to force city and state officials to do more to curb air pollution. In August 2025, Detroit ranked as the third-worst city for air quality in the world thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada.

#1. San Francisco

- Quality of city services rank: 57

- Financial stability rank: 89

- Education rank: 137

- Health rank: 2

- Safety rank: 102

- Economy rank: 135

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 13

In 2022, WalletHub data ranked San Francisco as the second-worst run in the country, and in 2023, it moved to the dreaded #1 spot, which it has maintained ever since. The city provides good health services but has an enormous homelessness problem. San Francisco's average rent is over $1,000 more than the national average, which has contributed to the ongoing housing crisis. Moreover, the city's crime rates exceed those of the U.S. as a whole in every category.

