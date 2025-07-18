2031 Ryder Cup to be hosted in Girona, Spain, says Catalan golf federation

Barcelona, Spain — (AP) — The 2031 Ryder Cup will be held in northeastern Spain, the president of the Catalan golf federation has told The Associated Press.

Ramon Nogué, president of the Catalan golf federation, told the AP by phone Friday that “next week it will be official” that Girona will be announced as the host of the golfing event between the best male players of Europe and the United States.

The choice of Girona's Camiral Golf course was first reported by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

“Any announcement in relation to future editions of the Ryder Cup will be made in due course,” Ryder Cup Europe said.

The Camiral resort, which was previously called PGA Catalunya, has hosted European Tour events and the Spanish Open.

It has been owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien since 2008. Irish media have reported that O’Brien has invested tens of millions of euros in upgrades to the courses and the hotel, as well as accommodation on the property.

This will be the second time for Spain to host the Cup after Valderrama in 1997, and just the fourth time it will be played in continental Europe after Le Golf National outside Paris in 2018 and Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023.

The Ryder Cup is closely tied to Spain because of European team stalwarts Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio García.

This year’s Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York in September. The next one staged in Europe is in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Portrush, Northern Ireland, contributed to this report.

