76ers' free agent pickup Paul George leaves preseason game with hyperextended left knee

ATLANTA — (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers' prized free-agent acquisition Paul George left Monday's preseason game against Atlanta with a hyperextended left knee.

There was no immediate update how much time George might miss following his injury. A nine-time All-Star, George's knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter. He scored eight points in 12 minutes in a 104-89 victory.

The Sixers have been cautious with their star players and shut down All-Center Joel Embiid on Sunday for the rest of the preseason for what the team called left knee management.

The 76ers — who signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer — are the 34-year-old's fourth team, after seven years with Indiana, two with Oklahoma City and the last five as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s a six-time All-NBA selection and has averaged 20.8 points over first 14 NBA seasons.

George made 8 of 15 shots and scored a team-high 23 points last week in his preseason debut against Minnesota.

