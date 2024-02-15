Local

WATCH: Brent & Austen Show on Action Sports Jax discusses power families of the NFL, other sports

By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax
Kelces vs. Watts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The gene pool in the NFL is king.

Wednesday on the Brent & Austen Show on the Action Sports Jax social media platforms, Brent Martineau and Austen Lane discussed the power families of the last quarter of a century in the NFL.

The main focus surrounds the Kelce brothers vs. the Watt brothers. The conversation can go back to the Mannings and currently with the Diggs family.

There are other sports where the family name has been a central focus like the Bonds and Griffeys in baseball, but football seems to really tap into the bloodlines in coaching and with players.

The entire conversation can be found starting at the 35-minute mark of the YouTube link attached or tune into the Brent & Austen Show podcast.

