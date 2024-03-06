Charron Dorsey: Former Terry Parker High School coach, NFL veteran dies at 46

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He was in many ways a gentle giant. The Jacksonville community suffered a giant loss this week with the passing of Charron Dorsey.

Dorsey played football for legendary figures like Corky Rogers at The Bolles School, Bobby Bowden at Florida State University, and Jimmy Johnson and the Dallas Cowboys. Eventually, he would create his own legacy after his playing career.

Dorsey coached middle school football at Matthew Gilbert and high school football at Terry Parker. He won championships in both places, but bigger than that, he impacted a lot of young men in the Jacksonville area.

Dorsey was part of some special Florida State teams while in Tallahassee. He won a national title and the following year was on the team that helped Chris Weinke win a Heisman Trophy.

After being drafted in the 7th round by the Cowboys, Dorsey also played for the Texans and Giants in his short NFL career.

Dorsey died Monday evening at the age of 46.

