Controlling what he can control: Travis Etienne canceling outside noise on his future as a Jaguar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His name has been brought up a lot this offseason. Will this be Travis Etienne’s final year as a Jacksonville Jaguars player?

Will Etienne be traded? Will he get a new contract? What do the two new rookies mean for this running back room?

The 2024 season was nothing to boast about for the Clemson product. It was his first season without at least 1,000 rushing yards after missing his rookie year due to a Lisfranc injury.

Then the bounce back. Etienne was everything the Jags hoped he would be, producing back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons.

A dramatic difference from what we watched in 2024.

After missing two games to a hamstring injury and a bigger load for teammate Tank Bigsy, Etienne only had 558 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Now playing on his fifth-year option, Etienne is focusing on himself in hopes the new regime’s new scheme will set him up to have results like his sophomore season.

Action Sports Jax’s Alivia Tassely caught up with the running back during the final week of Jaguars OTAs.

