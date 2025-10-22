Former Jags RB Fred Taylor, WR Jimmy Smith advance in Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 consideration

CANTON, Ohio — Two Jacksonville Jaguars legends have advanced in the nomination process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jaguars running back Fred Taylor and wide receiver Jimmy Smith were announced Wednesday as two of the 52 Modern Era Players up for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Action News Jax told you in September when Taylor and Smith were nominated.

This is the eighth nomination for Taylor, who played for the Jags from 1998-2008. He’s been a semifinalist now six times and was a finalist once.

This the seventh nomination for Smith, who played for the team from 1995-2005.

Also moving on to the semifinalist round is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams.

Since Holt reached the final seven for the Class of 2025, he will automatically advance to the final 15 for the Class of 2026.

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

Boselli was joined in the Class of 2022 by Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

The next step will be cutting the list down to 25 semifinalists in five weeks.

Another vote will create the list of 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists, who will be discussed at the annual selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The Class of 2026 can consist of three, four or five Modern-Era Players under the Hall of Fame’s bylaws.

