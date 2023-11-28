Former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

CANTON, Ohio — Legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

This is Taylor’s fifth time being named a semi-finalist for the PFHOF. Pete Prisco, a senior NFL Columnist for CBS Sports who used to cover the Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union said on X of Taylor, “It’s his time.”

It’s @FredTaylorMade time. The man was special. Just ask the guys who played against him if they think he should be in the Hall. I have. They all say it’s a no brainer. It’s his time. https://t.co/KBSucz8cnJ — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) November 28, 2023

Also making the semifinalist list once again is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams. Former Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was among the 173 initial PFHOF Class of 2024 nominees announced in September.

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

Boselli was joined in the Class of 2022 by Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

PFHOF said the next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 19 Finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8.

