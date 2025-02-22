Fourth down conversions are changing the NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, I wrote an article about how NFL offenses were more efficient than ever, scoring on a record-setting percent of drives. Well, fourth-down conversions are a big reason as to why.

Statistically, it’s advantageous to go for a lot more fourth down conversions than teams actually do. Teams are starting to catch on now, going for them more often than not.

In the playoffs, the Washington Commanders proved just how crucial these conversions can be. The Commanders managed to convert 10 of 15 fourth downs.

They ultimately lost, but these opportunities gave them chances at points they otherwise wouldn’t have had. Many of the attempts were even on their side of the field.

It’s part of what made the Commanders so scary this season. Stopping them with three plays wasn’t enough. You needed to stop them four times every new set of downs.

The Commanders actually led the NFL, converting a whopping 87% of their fourth downs during the regular season. While the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles finished second and fourth respectively, behind their tush pushes, the Commanders led the NFL by almost 15%.

When looking at the teams who converted the most fourth downs, the top four teams were… the final four teams in the NFL playoffs. To add to that, of the 11 best teams at converting fourth down conversions, 10 made the playoffs.

The Jaguars tried their fair share of fourth down conversions, however, they weren’t nearly as successful on their attempts, converting just 54%. That placed them at 19th in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Liam Coen converted on 64.3% of their fourth downs, nine in the NFL. However, they didn’t need to go for it nearly as much as they led the NFL in converting third downs.

While teams may be going for fourth downs now more than ever, they are also attempting more field goals and longer field goals at record highs as well. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have a kicker like Cam Little as the rookie went 27 of 29 last season.

4th Down Recommendation

Between fourth down conversions and long field goals, teams are guaranteeing themselves points nearly every drive. Punting leaves a sour taste in the mouth. If you can almost guarantee a fourth down conversion or 50+ yard field goal, why not go for it?

