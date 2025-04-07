‘We don’t miss no shots’: Duval Gators fans chomping with frenzy ahead of NCAA championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may think a fan’s bark is bigger than their team’s bite. But for Florida Gators fans, their bite is their bark.

Going into Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball game against the University of Houston Cougars, Gator fans around Jacksonville weren’t shy about throwing up some chomps in their hype for the championship.

“We don’t miss no shots,” said a Gator fan on Jacksonville Beach who calls himself ‘Uncle Cadillac.’ “We’re going to win by about 15.”

We ran into another longtime Gator fan on Jax Beach named Lawrence, with a W, which he sometimes spells Laurence, with a U, instead. But, today, he’s treating his name like his team, giving both the W.

“People have been sleeping on Florida, but now they’re going to take it,” Lawrence said.

Fans tell Action News Jax this year’s run at the championship stands out to them more than previous years, mainly because it would be the Gators’ first championship win since 2007, if the team beats Houston.

“I’ve got 64-62, Florida,” Isaiah, a Gators fan visiting Jacksonville from Minnesota, said. “The game will be decided at the buzzer, I’ll say it now, at the buzzer.”

You can watch the game on Action News Jax starting at 8:50 p.m. on CBS47.

The University of Florida is hosting a watch party for the game at the O’Dome (the Stephen C. O’Connell Center) in Gainesville starting at 7 p.m. Here are some of the local places where you can watch the game:

Strings Sports Brewery (Jax Beach & Springfield)

Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar (Southside & Bartram Park)

Players Grille (Brooklyn & Mandarin)

VooDoo Brewing, San Marco

The Oasis, St. Augustine

