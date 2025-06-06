Jacksonville Sharks will host defending IFL champion Arizona Rattlers on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks will host the defending IFL champion, Arizona Rattlers this weekend.

You can catch it at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network. Click on the link below.

Quarterback Tyler Huff will make his highly anticipated first home start in front of Shark Nation.

The #1 Rattlers enter the game at 7-2 and at the top of the Western Conference.

Rattler Quarterback Dalton Sneed leads the league in total passing yards and ranks second in touchdown passes.

The Sharks, currently 6-3, are tied for 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. Jacksonville’s defense will be put to the test, but it has consistently stepped up against high-powered offenses. The Sharks rank third in passing yards allowed and lead the league in interceptions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Saturday’s game features will have a Halloween theme with fun for fans of all ages. Come dressed in your best or scariest costume for a chance to win a prize.

Enjoy movie clips and appearances by characters from Jacksonville’s 13th Floor Haunted House. Plus, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a free 15th season hat, courtesy of FatKat Tattoo and Piercings.

It’s also Education Appreciation Night. Anyone working in education, including teachers, counselors, bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria staff, can take advantage of a special buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This offer can only be purchased through the Sharks ticket team. Call 904-621-0700 to get tickets.

The evening will also include the Sharks Attack Dance Team and a performance with the kids from the Jr. Attack Dance Camp.

Watch Shark Bites Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. for a preview of the matchup on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. Also, watch the episode in the video player above.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.