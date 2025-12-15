Jaguars beat the Jets: Here are the food deals, freebies fans can get for the win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — That’s a big 10-4, good buddy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kept the AFC South lead with a win at home over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Not only is that good news for the team’s record (10-4), but for fans’ tummies, too.

Here are all the deals and freebies you can get and how you can get them, thanks to the win:

Al’s Pizza - 50% off any size pizza

The Jaguars got two interceptions this week, so fans can get 50% off one any size pizza at Al’s Pizza by using the code “JAGSPICK” online or in the restaurant. Valid for 48 hours following the game.

Culver’s - Free cheese curds

Since the Jaguars scored in the third quarter, fans can get free cheese curds with an online order using the code “JAGSROAR.” Valid for 48 hours following the home game.

Whataburger - Free Whataburger

The Jags won, so fans win a free Whataburger in the Whataburger app. Participating restaurants may vary.

